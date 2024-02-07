Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 101,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 96,583 shares.The stock last traded at $43.12 and had previously closed at $43.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

