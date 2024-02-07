Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.78

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.78 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 952115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.