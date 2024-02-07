Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.51

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 62799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

