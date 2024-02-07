iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Shares Up 0.3%

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.38. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.