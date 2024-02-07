iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,109,000 after acquiring an additional 922,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. 2,100,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

