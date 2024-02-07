iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 488,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 609,707 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.49.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

