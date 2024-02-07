iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 488,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 609,707 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
