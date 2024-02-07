iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.37

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 155332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.