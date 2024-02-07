iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.63. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

