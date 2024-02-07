iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

