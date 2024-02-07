iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.36

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 446871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,624,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.