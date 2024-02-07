iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IVW traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

