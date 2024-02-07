iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.89

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.89 and last traded at $100.75, with a volume of 2087234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

