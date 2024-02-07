iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 54,588 shares.The stock last traded at $57.42 and had previously closed at $58.40.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $836.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.