iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $264.87

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.87 and last traded at $263.41, with a volume of 102250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.88.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.89.
Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
