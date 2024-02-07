Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.17. 118,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 87,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Stories

