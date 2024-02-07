Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.17. 118,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 87,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
