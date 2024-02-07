Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 136020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

IE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

