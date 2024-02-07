Jennifer Newstead Sells 552 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $14.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.59. 23,041,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,035,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day moving average is $328.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.