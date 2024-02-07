Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Up 2.3%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 457.50 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.64). Approximately 3,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.52).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £52.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,216.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 435.35.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,135.14%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

