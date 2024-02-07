Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.0 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.650 EPS.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 1,434,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $272,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

