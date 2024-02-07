Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.0 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.650 EPS.
Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 1,434,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $272,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
