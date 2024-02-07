Komodo Hits Market Cap of $34.11 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.11 million and approximately $807,405.61 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00046410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

