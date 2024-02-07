Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Landstar Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

About Landstar

(Get Free Report)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.