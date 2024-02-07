Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Down 6.1%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 159,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 227,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.