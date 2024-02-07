Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Down 6.1%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 159,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 227,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
See Also
