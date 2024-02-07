Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 2.6% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,837. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

