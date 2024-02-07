Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,069. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

