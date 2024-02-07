Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 387,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

