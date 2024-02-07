Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 0.8% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. 1,601,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

