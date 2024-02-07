Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

