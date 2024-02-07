Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,141 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 1.6% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 6,512,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

