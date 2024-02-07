Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,922. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.61%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

