Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

