LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0722

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $72.18 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

