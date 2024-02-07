Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 1,068,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,355,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

