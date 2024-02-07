Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.76. 121,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 837,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Magnite Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

