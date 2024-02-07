Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,355. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mattel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.