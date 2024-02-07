Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,168. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Maximus by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

