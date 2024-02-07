McDonald’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in McDonald’s by 14,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.