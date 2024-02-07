McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCD traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.75. 2,431,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,377. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.92 and a 200 day moving average of $280.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27,860.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 124.2% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14,850.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

