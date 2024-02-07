McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$27.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $495.38.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $10.11 on Wednesday, hitting $516.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,934. McKesson has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

