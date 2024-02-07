Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,075 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $376,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,298 shares of company stock valued at $327,032,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $14.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.59. 23,041,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,035,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.12 and its 200-day moving average is $328.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.