Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 9,846 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

