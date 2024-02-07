Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $31,080.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. 5,765,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

