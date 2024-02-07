Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 347,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 244,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 142,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

