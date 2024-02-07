MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.3 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.60.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 980,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,881,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,762,000 after acquiring an additional 383,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,524,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.