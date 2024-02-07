MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,179,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the previous session’s volume of 1,320,726 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.