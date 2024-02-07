Nano Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Nano has a market capitalization of $148.99 million and $1.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,474.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00154984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.93 or 0.00541788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00283619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00165399 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

