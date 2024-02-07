Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. 223,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.