National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 710,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,646. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

