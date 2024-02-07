New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 106,794 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,142. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

