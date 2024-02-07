NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,441,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,429. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

