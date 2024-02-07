Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 16,364,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 94,426,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

